Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PGOL remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,920. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. Patriot Gold has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.23.
About Patriot Gold
