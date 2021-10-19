Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PGOL remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,920. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. Patriot Gold has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.23.

About Patriot Gold

Patriot Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of natural resource properties. Its property holdings include the Vernal, Windy Peak, and Rainbow Mountain projects. The company was founded by Trevor B. Newton on November 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

