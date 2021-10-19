PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 126,162 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $36,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $270.94 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $174.81 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

