Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Base Resources (LON:BSE)

Base Resources (LON:BSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.05% from the stock’s previous close.

BSE has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.39) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday.

BSE stock traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 15.55 ($0.20). The stock had a trading volume of 200,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,324. Base Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 12.12 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 15.52. The firm has a market cap of £183.18 million and a PE ratio of 22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

