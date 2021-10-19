Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Base Resources (LON:BSE)

Base Resources (LON:BSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.05% from the stock’s previous close.

BSE has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.39) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday.

BSE stock traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 15.55 ($0.20). The stock had a trading volume of 200,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,324. Base Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 12.12 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 15.52. The firm has a market cap of £183.18 million and a PE ratio of 22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

About Base Resources

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

