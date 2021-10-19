Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for McBride (LON:MCB)

McBride (LON:MCB)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 89 ($1.16) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.27% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of McBride stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 67.80 ($0.89). 187,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,037. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £117.98 million and a PE ratio of 9.04. McBride has a 1-year low of GBX 59.23 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 98.80 ($1.29).

In other news, insider Elizabeth McMeikan bought 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,033.10 ($13,108.31).

McBride Company Profile

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers laundry detergent; laundry care products, such as fabric conditioners; aerosols; household cleaners, including bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multi-surface cleaners; washing up liquids; and automated dishwashing powders, gels, tablets, rinse aid, and dishwasher cleaners.

