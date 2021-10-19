Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock Position Raised by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,395 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Perficient worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Perficient by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Perficient by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $132.87 on Tuesday. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $134.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.41 and a 200-day moving average of $90.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,364,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

