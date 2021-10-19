Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 685,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Itiquira Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000.

Shares of ITQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,403. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.70.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

