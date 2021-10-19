Periscope Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395,397 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition were worth $9,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000.

ARRWU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

