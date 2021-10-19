PetMed Express (PETS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect PetMed Express to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $79.31 million during the quarter.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. PetMed Express has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97. The company has a market cap of $549.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PetMed Express stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,009 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.53% of PetMed Express worth $9,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.