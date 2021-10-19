Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEY. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.05.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,601. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 14.20. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$2.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$140.46 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 3,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total transaction of C$29,906.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,310.05. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.15, for a total value of C$42,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$917,059. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $297,708 and sold 118,558 shares valued at $861,117.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

