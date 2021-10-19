Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $97.45 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $151.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.71%.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.