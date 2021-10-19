Photonstar Led Group (LON:PSL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Photonstar Led Group PLC (LON:PSL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Photonstar Led Group shares last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 983,493,846 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09.

Photonstar Led Group Company Profile (LON:PSL)

PhotonStar LED Group PLC designs, develops, and manufactures LED lighting fixtures and light engines in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: LED Lighting Fixtures, Halcyon and LED Light Engines, and Contract Manufacturing. It offers lighting and building control solutions for the retrofit market; LED lighting for commercial and architectural market and solutions for circadian lighting; and halcyon, a retrofittable wireless control and monitoring platform.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Photonstar Led Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photonstar Led Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.