Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Trading Down 4.4%

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) dropped 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.28. Approximately 3,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 435,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

PLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Photronics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $746.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,171. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Photronics by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.