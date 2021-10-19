Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
HNW stock opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $16.24.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.
