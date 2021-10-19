Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

HNW stock opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $16.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

