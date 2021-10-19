Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the September 15th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Shares of NYSE PHD opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
