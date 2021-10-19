Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the September 15th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE PHD opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 38,604 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 414,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 42,112 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 305,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the period.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

