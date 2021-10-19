Plancorp LLC Acquires New Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Plancorp LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period.

Shares of HYT stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

