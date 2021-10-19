Plancorp LLC Sells 163 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Plancorp LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $288.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.60 and a 12 month high of $304.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.13.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

