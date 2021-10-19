Playgroundz (IOG) Price Down 14.5% Over Last Week

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 19th. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $273,218.28 and $1,074.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00064724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00068703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00100323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,397.72 or 1.00194462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,790.62 or 0.05990737 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00021005 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

