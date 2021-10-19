Poehling Capital Management LLC Buys 13,457 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1,447.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA opened at $171.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $464.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.08. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.44.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

