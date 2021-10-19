Poehling Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Poehling Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.9% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard stock opened at $357.88 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total value of $30,813,685.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 718,607 shares of company stock worth $270,355,152 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

