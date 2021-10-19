Poehling Capital Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Poehling Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GS opened at $416.92 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $140.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $399.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GS shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.19.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

