Poehling Capital Management LLC Makes New $610,000 Investment in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 56,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Katapult during the second quarter worth about $15,729,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at about $7,654,000. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at about $4,222,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at about $2,883,000. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Derek Medlin purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,352.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Orlando Zayas purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,538,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,069.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 69,750 shares of company stock worth $278,165 in the last three months.

KPLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Katapult in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of KPLT opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Katapult Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

