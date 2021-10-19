Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will post $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the highest is $2.16. Polaris reported earnings per share of $2.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year earnings of $9.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $9.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on PII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Longbow Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist dropped their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

Shares of Polaris stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.95. The stock had a trading volume of 455,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Polaris has a 1 year low of $88.68 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

In other Polaris news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 41,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,619,000 after buying an additional 166,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth $380,142,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth $801,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

