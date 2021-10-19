Polker (PKR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.88 Million

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Polker has traded up 104.7% against the dollar. Polker has a total market cap of $7.78 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00065803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00071705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00101908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,577.12 or 0.99909081 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.31 or 0.06056308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00023395 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,360,134 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

