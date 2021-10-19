Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Update

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Powerbridge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Powerbridge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Powerbridge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $912,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Powerbridge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

PBTS stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,753,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,490. Powerbridge Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55.

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in the provision of software application and technology solutions to corporate and government customers. The company was founded by Ben B Lor and Shiang Stewart Lor in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

