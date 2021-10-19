PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) PT Raised to C$18.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PREKF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.75 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.64.

Shares of PREKF stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

