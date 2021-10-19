Precision Drilling (PD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Precision Drilling to post earnings of C($1.56) per share for the quarter.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The company had revenue of C$201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$207.50 million.

PD stock opened at C$59.44 on Tuesday. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$17.00 and a 52-week high of C$62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98. The stock has a market cap of C$790.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PD. Evercore raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. ATB Capital set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.02.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

