Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Upgraded to Buy at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$70.00 price target on the stock.

PD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$56.02.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

PD stock opened at C$59.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$790.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$17.00 and a 12 month high of C$62.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.91.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The business had revenue of C$201.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$207.50 million.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.