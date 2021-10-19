Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Gap Up to $15.72

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.72, but opened at $16.35. Prelude Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 1,691 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.38 million and a PE ratio of -2.52.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $464,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $709,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,705. 77.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 100.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,287,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,868,000 after purchasing an additional 644,756 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $11,452,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,552,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,598,000 after buying an additional 300,392 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,238,000 after buying an additional 258,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after buying an additional 186,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.