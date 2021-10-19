Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,183 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 107.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in IDEX by 7.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,333,000 after purchasing an additional 208,643 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 728.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IDEX by 16.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,079,000 after acquiring an additional 213,946 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in IDEX by 18.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,153,000 after acquiring an additional 153,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in IDEX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 823,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.50.

NYSE IEX opened at $213.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $166.51 and a 1-year high of $235.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.74 and a 200-day moving average of $220.57. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

