Private Advisor Group LLC Has $492,000 Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,848 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

AFG opened at $133.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.31. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.67 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

