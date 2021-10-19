Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 954,223 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NNDM. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 35.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at $103,000. 20.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nano Dimension stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 1,515.03%.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

