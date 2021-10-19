Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,361 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 207.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,839 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 797,091 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,523,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 118.5% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 349,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 189,707 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 111.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 231,842 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 122,330 shares during the period. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADX stock opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $20.91.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

