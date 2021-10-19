Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Workday by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,339,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Workday by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $75,008,412.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 579,787 shares of company stock worth $151,807,535 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $272.67 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.62 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.09 and its 200 day moving average is $245.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,514.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.