Progenity Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PROG)

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 210,807 call options on the company. This is an increase of 746% compared to the average daily volume of 24,918 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROG. Athyrium Capital Management LP boosted its position in Progenity by 34.6% during the second quarter. Athyrium Capital Management LP now owns 36,396,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365,281 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Progenity by 189.7% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,597,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progenity by 85.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 537,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progenity by 107.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 160,918 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progenity by 19.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 150,223 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PROG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Progenity in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

Shares of NASDAQ PROG opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.18. Progenity has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.99 million.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

