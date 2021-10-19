ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 332 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 840.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

NYSE SNOW opened at $337.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -110.78. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 189,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.88, for a total transaction of $57,329,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,076,077.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 36,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $10,070,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 978,064 shares of company stock valued at $293,460,517. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.45.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.