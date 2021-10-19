ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,502 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in United Community Banks by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.96. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Edwards acquired 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $299,970.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,689.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

