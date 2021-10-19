ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in 8X8 by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $799,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in 8X8 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 84,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 5,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $140,030.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $25,203.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,674.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,092 shares of company stock valued at $772,913 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGHT opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.13. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

