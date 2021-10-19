ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 106.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 60.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Prothena by 12.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Prothena by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Prothena by 2.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.64, a PEG ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.14 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,268,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTA. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Fox-Davies Capital started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

