ProShare Advisors LLC Has $841,000 Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOVA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

In other news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.