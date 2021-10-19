ProShare Advisors LLC Has $846,000 Stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.62. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $19.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

