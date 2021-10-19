ProShare Advisors LLC Has $876,000 Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,646,000 after purchasing an additional 332,987 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,314,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,342,000 after purchasing an additional 68,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,790,000 after purchasing an additional 104,852 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,133,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,443,000 after buying an additional 98,170 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,006,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDCO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

