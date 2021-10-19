ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $792,000 in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 454,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,498,000 after purchasing an additional 90,532 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.65 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.19. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $105.29.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $313,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,588,875.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $9,402,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,203 shares of company stock worth $25,274,338 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

