ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 8,466 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

CIM stock opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $15.77.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $172.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 83.38%. Chimera Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.41%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

