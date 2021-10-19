ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 886 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the first quarter valued at $104,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $55.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $55.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.96.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.