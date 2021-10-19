ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $12,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 900,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,390 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.20 and a 200-day moving average of $91.40. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.