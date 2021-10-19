ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $99.07

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $99.07 and traded as low as $93.90. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $93.90, with a volume of 1,552 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.07.

Get ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 46.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 23.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $415,000.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.