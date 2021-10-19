Prudential PLC Buys 1,288,275 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 170.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,045,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288,275 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Prudential PLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $54,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter worth about $86,000. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.26. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

