Prudential PLC Has $154.46 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 757,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,525 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for 1.4% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Prudential PLC owned about 0.23% of Baidu worth $154,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 3.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 6.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 6.3% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 6.3% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Erste Group downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.47.

BIDU opened at $173.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.83 and a 200-day moving average of $180.08. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $354.82.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

