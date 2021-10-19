Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Takes $386,000 Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 130.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,361,000 after acquiring an additional 335,850 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,049,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,619,000 after purchasing an additional 148,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,502,000. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPST opened at $383.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.60 and a 200-day moving average of $174.97. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.64.

In other Upstart news, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total value of $122,723,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,133,964 shares of company stock valued at $456,737,407 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

