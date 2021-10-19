Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 180.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 226.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMAX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RE/MAX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.90.

NYSE:RMAX opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $602.25 million, a P/E ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.33. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.59%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

